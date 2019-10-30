Save $80 on this awesome Logitech wireless mouse at Dell

Wireless gaming mice are only getting better, and one of the best, the Logitech G903, is available for just $69.99 ($80 off) at Dell. This paragon of a gaming mouse sports an often overlooked ambidextrous design and swappable macro buttons for either the left or right side. Its standout feature, though, is its lightspeed wireless capability that boasts a 1ms report rate maintained via a 2.4Ghz adapter which can be held for up to 24 hours on a single charge.

The G903 was also one of the original entries in Logitech's Powerplay line of products, meaning the G903 supports wireless charging when paired with the Logitech Powerplay mat by quickly swapping out its 10-gram weight for a wireless charging module. This means that the G903 charges continuously, even while in use.

The G903 has a total of 11 remappable buttons housing a 12,000 DPI sensor, which isn't as powerful as the 16K Hero sensor, but still makes the standard G903 more than sufficient for all but the highest tiers of competitive gaming. The two points of RGB lighting, as well as any remapping, are handled through the Logitech G software. Just something to consider if you're adding this to an existing fleet of Razer or Corsair peripherals.

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for a mouse of this caliber, and we're likely to see even greater markdowns on peripherals during the best Black Friday deals. But, if you're looking for one of the best gaming mice at an awesome price, it'd be hard to go wrong with the G903.