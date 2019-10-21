Save $744 on this Lenovo Legion battle station right now

Pre-built PCs sometimes get a bad rap for being poorly constructed and overly expensive. But, you can grab this T730 gaming desktop from Lenovo for just $1,979.99 ($744 off). This compact form-factor features all the trappings you would expect from the best gaming PC without compromising an iota of build quality. Lenovo doesn't provide the option to customize the hardware attached with this build but still provides awesome power right out of the box, and the option to upgrade down the line.

This particular build comes equipped with an Intel Core i9-9900K and a RTX 2080, supported by 16GB of 2666MHz RAM and a 512GB SSD. There is also a 1TB conventional HDD for bulk storage. This kind of setup is more than capable of 1080p gaming, and is better suited for pushing higher framerates at 1440p.

While it may not be super viable for 4K gaming, there is always room for improvement. But bear in mind that if you intend to upgrade anything besides the RAM or SSD, you'll need to invest in a larger power supply, as the 500W PSU doesn't provide a ton of headroom for juicier upgrades.

One great part of pre-built PCs is the consolidated warranty. With Lenovo's Legion systems you get a year of parts and labor covering any hardware faults with your system and can expand that to a 3-year warranty for $79. This is a great taste of the kind of deals we're likely to expect next month, but if you want to stay in the know, make sure to check out our best Black Friday deals so you never miss a beat.