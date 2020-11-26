Save $70 on our favourite mechanical keyboard, the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum

If you're looking for the best gaming keyboard during the Black Friday PC sales then we've got the recommendation for you. Whether you're searching for an upgrade or simply want to delve into the world of clacky key satisfaction, the top spot on our best mechanical keyboards list , the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum currently has a major discount.

This lightweight keyboard is still built like a tank, has dedicated media controls, USB passthrough, 6 programmable macro keys, and, of course, Cherry MX Brown tactile key switches that magically make everything you type sound incredibly important.

If you wanted some extra drama while you game, the Corsair K95 has dynamic multicolour backlighting that you can adjust to your preference. And, as a bonus, it comes with a detachable wrist rest (trying saying that three times in a row as quick as you can).

With this mechanical keyboard sitting comfortably at our number one spot, you'll be happy to know that Amazon has given it a lovely discount. In the Black Friday sales, the Corsair K95 is currently $130. That's a 35% discount from its full price of $200, saving you $70—that's one heck of a bargain.

If you're after something a little bit cheaper, Amazon also has the Corsair K70 on a 31% discount for $110 (down from $150). It's another sweet deal, but if you've got the extra cash then the K95 is the way to go.

If you're going to buy a mechanical keyboard this holiday then don't sleep on the Corsair K95 and now is the perfect time to get one with such a great discount. For more great deals, check out our PC gaming deals main page that's updated on the hour.