Save $400 on an RTX 2070 Super-powered PC with this Black Friday PC deal

Given the drought on next-gen graphics cards, it's only reasonable to turn to the RTX 20-series to see where the bargains are. And you'll do well to beat this machine on Newegg if you're looking for a great value gaming PC. Currently enjoying $400 its normal price, this RTX 2070 Super-powered machine is also home to a Ryzen 7 3700X, to offer up some serious power for the money. There rest of the specification is just as healthy too—there are no crimes against PC building here.

So while, yes, this is last-gen territory, it's good last-gen territory. Where excellent components are paired sensibly to produce a great gaming experience. If you're looking to game at 1440p, then this hits the nail on the head, and if you're careful with in-game settings, you'll manage to enjoy some 4K titles on it as well. And if you want to turn your hand to serious applications between games, then it's got the raw power to handle that too, thanks to that eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 3700X.

Skytech has picked its components well, and the rest of the specification is all on point too. You get 16GB of DDR4-3000 RAM and a 1TB SSD to store your games on, and at the heart of the build is a B450 motherboard, which may lack support for PCIe 4.0 SSDs, but it'll handle overclocking and everything else you could want from a modern motherboard.

We're still big fans of the RTX 2070 Super here, especially when you can pick it up in well-spec'd machine like this for just $1,199. If you want to enjoy 1440p gaming and even hit some 4K action, this PC will serve you well. Throw in the excellent eight-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 3700X, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD and you have a well-rounded mini beauty.

Skytech has encased all these components in the Chronos Mini chassis that is compact, but manages to look really good at the same time. The mesh front means that airflow isn't hampered, and with three RGB RING fans adding some color to proceedings, you shouldn't have a problem with cooling either. Which has allowed Skytech to use the default Wraith Prism cooler, a fine cooler for sure.

Overall, this is a great deal on a great gaming PC. If you're looking for a machine that can handle 1440p easily, then you don't really need to look much further.