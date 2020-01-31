Save $350 on an RTX 2080 Super-powered iBuyPower Gaming Desktop

Best Buy has got a deal on a beefy gaming desktop. This iBuyPower rig for $1,449 has a 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9700K, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD/480GB SSD, and an RTX 2080 Super graphics card.

This rig is great for 1440p gaming, and you can even dip your toes into 4K gaming if you're willing to knock down a few settings on the biggest games like Red Dead 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The RTX 2080 Super is one of the best graphics cards list with its fantastic 1440p and 4K performance. At under $1,500, you're getting a lot of processing power and a great GPU for your money. The only faster graphics card right now is the 2080 Ti, which costs at least $300 more than a 2080 Super.

Pair this with one of our picks for the best gaming monitors for some 1440p or 4K gaming. The 1TB HDD should give you plenty of storage for all your media while still having the 480GB SSD storage reserved for fast-booting your favorite games. We would have loved to see a larger SSD. Good thing we keep track of all the cheapest SSD deals of the week, and you can do the upgrade yourself.