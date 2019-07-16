Save $250 on this third-gen Ryzen gaming desktop with a Radeon RX 590 GPU

(Image credit: ABS)

We are on the second day of the Amazon Prime Day sale festivities, and neither Amazon nor other retailers are slowing down. As it pertains to the latter, Newegg is selling an ABS Summoner gaming desktop with a third-generation Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and Radeon RX 590 GPU for $749.99 right now.

That's $250 off its list price. Part for part (including the cost of the OS), I'm at over $600 before factoring in the motherboard (B450 chipset), case, power supply (500W), and keyboard/mouse combo. Add those in and you could easily exceed the asking price by building your own.

Price shopping and things like mail-in-rebates can tip the scales, of course, but no matter how you slice it, the discounted cost here is fair.

ABS Summoner Gaming PC | $749.99 (save $250)

This setup is proof that you don't have to spend a crazy amount of money for a decent gaming PC. The ABS Summoner rocks a brand new third-gen Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, paired with 16GB of RAM. A Radeon RX 590 GPU and 512GB SSD round out the build.



Yes, there are newer GPUs on the market now, but the RX 590 is still a great option for gaming at 1080p on a smaller budget. As a point of reference, Jarred found it to be around 10 percent faster than a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB at that resolution.

While this desktop comes with some basic peripherals, you may find better options in our best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse roundups. And if you prefer to go mobile, have a look at our picks of the best gaming laptops,