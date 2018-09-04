Save $220 on this Alienware 25-inch 240Hz gaming monitor with G-Sync

If fast action gameplay is your thing, you might be interested to know that Dell's 'Alienware 25' G-Sync gaming monitor is on sale today for $379.99 on Ebay (through Best Buy). That's $220 below its list price.

As the model name implies, this is 25-inch display. It uses a TN panel with a 1920x1080 resolution, and while TN doesn't really get us excited, it's the 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 1ms response time that stand out (in addition to G-Sync).

Other specs include a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and 400 nits brightness. It also has a built-in USB 3.0 hub, an audio out jack, and both HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort 1.2 (one each) connectivity.

Go here to grab this monitor.

