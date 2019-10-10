Save $150 on this RTX 2070 GPU at Newegg right now

Snagging a new GPU rarely comes cheap, but right now Newegg is offering this EVGA RTX 2070 for $450 ($150 off). While this GPU doesn't share the boosted clock speeds and additional CUDA cores present in the "Super" model of the 2070, this card is still a worthy candidate given its level of power, plus this deal also bags you a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. With the release of the Nvidia "Super" series of GPUs, we've seen an amazing price drop for these original iterations of these already beefy cards and the drastically reduced price point makes the small reduction in performance an easy pill to take.

Investing in an RTX card with Nvidia's new Turing architecture was initially a pretty hard sell. But now, we're seeing more games utilizing ray-tracing as well as DLSS to give us higher graphical fidelity without a massive drop in performance. Before the 2070 Super made its debut, the RTX 2070 was one of the best graphics cards for gaming and will still suit nearly any high-end build. This GPU provides excellent framerates at 1080p and paired with the best CPU for gaming, can push that performance to 1440p resolutions as well.

Best cheap graphics card deal today

If you've been waiting to upgrade to an RTX card, now is great time to make that jump. We're likely to see a few more Black Friday Nvidia deals in the months to come, but if you've got some cash burning a hole in your pocket, this isn't a bad way to spend it.