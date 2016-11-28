Save £110 on the Astro A50 wireless gaming headset from Argos UK

Some of the best pound-for-pound Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals we've gathered over the past few days have been tied to headphones and headsets. Here's another for UK shoppers: the Astro A50 wireless gaming headset is on sale via Argos for £140—down from £250.

According to the description on the Argos site, these multiplatform bins allow users to isolate their voice and minimise background noise during chats by virtue of a unidirectional microphone. Three varied EQ modes also allows for fine-tuning sound.

In PC Gamer's list of best wireless gaming headsets—updated in August of this year—the Astro A50s narrowly missed out on 'best overall' with Phil Iwaniuk praising their "flawless sound and bomb-proof build quality." Phil did however note a few "minor niggles" such as "unpredictable battery life, and a strangely short charge cable."

Nevertheless this price, with a £110 discount, is a cracking deal for a great gaming headset. For more options, our Cyber Monday gaming headset deals hub is worth a gander; while our extensive list of Cyber Monday PC gaming deals collects the best general bargains in one place.

