Saints Row: The Third trailer has bar brawling and VTOL gunships

IGN have the new CG trailer for Saints Row: The Third. In case you're wondering whether sequel is planning to tone down the madness of the previous three games, what starts out as your typical gangster shoot out ends with a stand off against a squadron of hovering gunships that could have come from an X-Men film. It's a good thing. Saints row has settled into a good role as the anti-GTA since Nico Bellic's adventures in Liberty City took a more serious turn. You'll find plenty of info on the game in our Saints Row: The Third preview.