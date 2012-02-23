Popular

Saints Row: The Third Gangstas in Space DLC trailer confirms that laser guns go pew pew

By

Saints Row: The Third has very few qualms about where gangstas can go. Gangstas on a plane? No problem. Gangastas inside computers? Fine, whatever. Gangstas in space? Sounds like an average Tuesday afternoon in Steelport. Except: a twist! The Saints aren't actually in space at all: they're filming a b-movie. It's either a cutting parody of Mass Effect 3 or an excuse to add pink laser guns and spaceships. Or both! It'd be wrong to place limits on the game that brought us a tiger that can be placated by power-slides.

The new mission, guns and vehicles are available now on Steam . The DLC is also included in the Saints Row: The Third Season Pass.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments