Saints Row 2 is free on GOG, Saints Row 4 and Gat Out of Hell now DRM-free

While lacking the overall polish of its oft-compared to counterpart Grand Theft Auto, the Saints Row series is great fun, never takes itself too seriously, and pushes the limits of what constitutes an open world game. Now, its fourth series entry and subsequent standalone expansion—Saints Row 4 and Gat Out of Hell —are available on GOG for the first time. To mark the occasion, Saints Row 2 is free for all from now through April 22.

Going for £3.75/$4.99, the game Rich McCormick awarded a healthy 90 in his 2013 review sees players don the role of the US president and going head-to-oblong-shaped head with an alien invasion. This game features the Dubstep Gun which is easily one of the best/silliest weapons in videogame history. Phil was far less enamoured with the hell-set Gat Out of Hell, however it's going for £2.75/£3.75 should you wish to give it a bash. In order to claim your free copy of Saints Row 2, all you need to do is sign into your GOG account between now and this Saturday, April 22.

Here's GOG's take on both games:

"In Saints Row IV you become the President of the United States, but instead of kicking back with your legs on the desk in the White House, there is an alien invasion to take care of. You must save the Earth from alien overlord Zinyak using superpowers and strange weapons in the wildest open-world game ever. But if that’s not enough for you, play as either Johnny Gat or Kinzie Kensington as you tear apart Hell in a quest to save the leader of the Saints’ soul in Gat Out Of Hell. Historical icons, old friends, older enemies, a talking gun, a full length musical number, and a whole lot of other shenanigans all await you there."

On top of all that, GOG is running a week-long 75 percent off Deep Silver sale which includes the Saints Row series, the Metro series and more. Head in this direction to check that out.