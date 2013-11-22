Rumor: Telltale Games working on a Game of Thrones game

Telltale Games , the creators of distinctive and well-received games like The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, is reportedly working on a game based on George R. R. Martin's fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, aka Game of Thrones. Which parts of the Westerosi universe and what timeframe the game might follow are unclear, but the prospect isn't coming completely out of the blue. Telltale's most successful work has been with licensed properties like Fables and The Walking Dead , and Telltale's founder has been vocal in the past about the studio's pursuit of new licenses.

“Yeah, we consider ourselves, like, scripted drama of games, and that stuff comes up around us as well,” Telltale Founder and President Kevin Bruner told PC Gamer at E3 . “We would love to do Mad Men, and basically all this high-class, scripted television that's out there right now, we're rabid consumers of all of it. It's super inspirational to what we do, and the opportunity to make things like that are interactive would be awesome.”

IGN was the first to report the rumor, though a Telltale vice president declined to officially comment for them. It would be great to see a Game of Thrones game that actually dives into the emotional stories the universe seems to generate infinitely—much as I love my Game of Thrones mod for Crusader Kings 2 , it lacks something of the personal dimension that Telltale has become known for. After all, when you play the Game of Thrones, you have only a few seconds to choose between two gut-wrenching options... or you die.

Hat tip to IGN . Image via Winter is Coming .