The company behind the Wheel of Time series on Amazon is now working on a Wheel of Time open-world RPG
The new game aims to "cover the entire world" of Robert Jordan's book series.
A Variety report says a new videogame based on Robert Jordan's massive Wheel of Time series of books is now in development at a newly established game division of Iwot Studios, one of the production companies responsible for the Wheel of Time TV series on Amazon.
The new game, described as a triple-A open-world RPG, will be headed up by former Warner Bros Games vice president Craig Alexander, whose previous credits include The Lord of the Rings Online, Dungeons and Dragons Online, and Batman: Arkham Underworld. Iwot, which acquired the rights to the Wheel of Time property (as Red Eagle Entertainment) in 2004, said the game will be part of its "multi-platform strategy to expand The Wheel of Time across film, television, and gaming."
"It’s an open-world game, and it’ll be everything with the Wheel of Time," Iwot Studios CEO Rick Selvage said. "Everything that is covered in the books, as well as all the backstory elements of it.
"As we build out the world, it’ll be the entire Wheel of Time world, it’s not going to be limited to one area or another or a particular age. Of course, we’ll have opportunity on films, since we’re doing Age of Legends, we’ll have a lot of assets from that and marketing opportunities and fan integration and a lot of other things. But it will cover the entire world."
Age of Legends is a planned feature film prequel to the Wheel of Time TV series on Amazon. The company is also working on a 3D animated Wheel of Time film at Squeeze Animation Studios, according to the report.
This won't be the first Wheel of Time videogame: That honor, as far as I know, goes to Legend Entertainment, which released a Wheel of Time fantasy FPS way back in 1999. It's been a while so details are hazy (pretty much non-existent, really) but I have a vague recollection the game was pretty decent, and it was good enough to warrant a Nightdive remaster in 2022. If you're curious, you can pick it up on sale right now for $1.50 on GOG.
A release target for the Wheel of Time RPG wasn't announced, but the studio expects it will take roughly three years to develop. It's planned for release on PC and consoles.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
