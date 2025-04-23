The company behind the Wheel of Time series on Amazon is now working on a Wheel of Time open-world RPG

A Variety report says a new videogame based on Robert Jordan's massive Wheel of Time series of books is now in development at a newly established game division of Iwot Studios, one of the production companies responsible for the Wheel of Time TV series on Amazon.

The new game, described as a triple-A open-world RPG, will be headed up by former Warner Bros Games vice president Craig Alexander, whose previous credits include The Lord of the Rings Online, Dungeons and Dragons Online, and Batman: Arkham Underworld. Iwot, which acquired the rights to the Wheel of Time property (as Red Eagle Entertainment) in 2004, said the game will be part of its "multi-platform strategy to expand The Wheel of Time across film, television, and gaming."

"It’s an open-world game, and it’ll be everything with the Wheel of Time," Iwot Studios CEO Rick Selvage said. "Everything that is covered in the books, as well as all the backstory elements of it.

"As we build out the world, it’ll be the entire Wheel of Time world, it’s not going to be limited to one area or another or a particular age. Of course, we’ll have opportunity on films, since we’re doing Age of Legends, we’ll have a lot of assets from that and marketing opportunities and fan integration and a lot of other things. But it will cover the entire world."

Age of Legends is a planned feature film prequel to the Wheel of Time TV series on Amazon. The company is also working on a 3D animated Wheel of Time film at Squeeze Animation Studios, according to the report.

This won't be the first Wheel of Time videogame: That honor, as far as I know, goes to Legend Entertainment, which released a Wheel of Time fantasy FPS way back in 1999. It's been a while so details are hazy (pretty much non-existent, really) but I have a vague recollection the game was pretty decent, and it was good enough to warrant a Nightdive remaster in 2022. If you're curious, you can pick it up on sale right now for $1.50 on GOG.

A release target for the Wheel of Time RPG wasn't announced, but the studio expects it will take roughly three years to develop. It's planned for release on PC and consoles.