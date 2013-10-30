Telltale founder interested in creating Star Wars game, other games in the works

Telltale Games founders Dan Connors and Kevin Bruner held a Reddit AMA on Tuesday, where they discussed their process for writing stories and their successful episodic model while hinting at their plans for the future, and divulged what the developer's dream setting for future adventure games would be.

The folks at Telltale are presumably throwing crumpled pieces of paper into an already full trash bin while crafting new episodes for The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead: Season 2 , but that doesn't mean they don't have their eyes on other properties as well. When asked what IPs they'd like to use in a new game, for example, Bruner said he'd love to do something in a galaxy far, far away.

“I'll also say a Telltale Star Wars game would make me VERY happy,” Bruner said in the AMA. He then hinted that, “We've got some IP coming up that pretty much checks all of my personal favorites, which absolutely amazes/honors me.”

While I'd be more than happy to see a Telltale rendition of the Star Wars franchise, that's probably not going to happen anytime soon, considering that EA locked that license up back in May. It's possible that Telltale could develop a game and publish through EA, but that ventures deeply into hypothetical space.

I'm more interested in the intellectual property that has Bruner amazed and honored. The best guess I can make is it's probably not Star Wars. That doesn't narrow things down too much, but hey, it's a start.