Rockstar Games Launcher update will hopefully fix some Red Dead blues

Rockstar has rolled out an update to its launcher that, among other things, fixes some crashes that can occur when starting Red Dead Redemption 2, including the Epic Games Store version.

Here's the full changelog:

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Rockstar Games Launcher returning the error "The Rockstar Games Launcher failed to initialize" on startup

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Rockstar Games Launcher preload decryption getting stuck and not completing

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Rockstar Games Launcher returning the error "The Rockstar Games Launcher exited unexpectedly" when launching Red Dead Redemption 2

Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes when starting the Rockstar Games Launcher from the Epic Games Launcher

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Rockstar Games Launcher returning the error "Unable to launch game, please verify your game data" when launching Red Dead Redemption 2 from the Epic Games Launcher

To update the launcher, close any Rockstar games that may be running, and then close the launcher itself by right-clicking the icon in the Windows taskbar and selecting exit. Then restart it (I always like to wait a beat first) and the update should apply automatically.

Some users on Twitter are saying that the update has not corrected their issues, but if you're having troubles it's worth a shot. We've also got an ongoing rundown of other possible fixes and workaround that you can keep up with here.