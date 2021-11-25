Razer's best wireless gaming mouse has never been as cheap as it is today

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is like the gaming extension of my right arm, and is one of the best wireless gaming mice ever made. The DeathAdder itself is one of Razer's oldest designs and has been through many iterations, but this ultimate cable-free version has never been as cheap as it is right now this Black Friday season.

At just $69.99 over at Amazon, you're getting it for almost half of its MSRP, saving $60 on the standard list price of the mouse. Honestly, $130 is way too much to spend on a gaming mouse, but the wireless premium is real and so, if you're not wired up, you're spending $100 or more on a gaming rodent without a tail.

Sure, $70 is still a healthy chunk of change, but you are getting a gaming mouse with a fantastically accurate 20,000 max DPI optical sensor, and a battery life that stretches to a reported 70 hours. I'm not 100% sure about that exact figure, but I have to say I don't find myself charging my own DeathAdder V2 Pro very often at all.

And, because of that, and the fact that it charges pretty damned quickly over USB—and can still be used while charging—I don't feel it's necessary to go for the Razer wireless dock. Though you can get a cheap off-brand one for just $20.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $60)

This is my boy, my absolute favorite gaming mouse, and the one sat at my right hand right now. It's frustratingly expensive normally, but at this price you are getting an accurate, responsive mouse with that iconic DeathAdder styling. A true weapon of a gaming rodent.

I'm a huge fan of the DeathAdder V2 Pro, and I'm someone who has been resolutely Logitech for many a long year until this one popped up on my desk. The shape is excellent, and fits comfortably in either a palm or claw grip. The buttons feel reassuringly solid, and it's got the restrained style that modern Razer products have been nailing.

It is resolutely right-handed, however, so sinister lefties will need to look elsewhere I'm afraid. And boy, are they missing out on a great mouse.