Razer's best wireless gaming mouse has never been as cheap as it is today

This is my mouse. There are many like it, but this one is mine.

Razer Deathadder v2 Pro gaming mouse
The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is like the gaming extension of my right arm, and is one of the best wireless gaming mice ever made. The DeathAdder itself is one of Razer's oldest designs and has been through many iterations, but this ultimate cable-free version has never been as cheap as it is right now this Black Friday season.

At just $69.99 over at Amazon, you're getting it for almost half of its MSRP, saving $60 on the standard list price of the mouse. Honestly, $130 is way too much to spend on a gaming mouse, but the wireless premium is real and so, if you're not wired up, you're spending $100 or more on a gaming rodent without a tail.

Sure, $70 is still a healthy chunk of change, but you are getting a gaming mouse with a fantastically accurate 20,000 max DPI optical sensor, and a battery life that stretches to a reported 70 hours. I'm not 100% sure about that exact figure, but I have to say I don't find myself charging my own DeathAdder V2 Pro very often at all.

And, because of that, and the fact that it charges pretty damned quickly over USB—and can still be used while charging—I don't feel it's necessary to go for the Razer wireless dock. Though you can get a cheap off-brand one for just $20.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro | 20,000 DPI | Wireless | $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $60)
This is my boy, my absolute favorite gaming mouse, and the one sat at my right hand right now. It's frustratingly expensive normally, but at this price you are getting an accurate, responsive mouse with that iconic DeathAdder styling. A true weapon of a gaming rodent.

I'm a huge fan of the DeathAdder V2 Pro, and I'm someone who has been resolutely Logitech for many a long year until this one popped up on my desk. The shape is excellent, and fits comfortably in either a palm or claw grip. The buttons feel reassuringly solid, and it's got the restrained style that modern Razer products have been nailing.

It is resolutely right-handed, however, so sinister lefties will need to look elsewhere I'm afraid. And boy, are they missing out on a great mouse.

Dave James
Dave James

Dave has been gaming since the days of Zaxxon and Lady Bug on the Colecovision, and code books for the Commodore Vic 20 (Death Race 2000!). He built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 16, and finally finished bug-fixing the Cyrix-based system around a year later. When he dropped it out of the window. He first started writing for Official PlayStation Magazine and Xbox World many decades ago, then moved onto PC Format full-time, then PC Gamer, TechRadar, and T3 among others. Now he's back, writing about the nightmarish graphics card market, CPUs with more cores than sense, gaming laptops hotter than the sun, and SSDs more capacious than a Cybertruck.
