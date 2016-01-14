Predicting the biggest PC gaming stories of 2016

2016 won’t be the ‘year of VR’—it’s looking a bit too pricey to leap into mainstream gaming just yet—but the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive will be out there. They’ll be at your friend’s house, or at your friend’s friend’s house, and there’s going to be that one game that you just have to try.

That game is probably one we haven’t even heard of yet. I don’t expect it to be Eve Valkyrie (we have speculated as much already, but I love to contradict our own predictions) or Lucky's Tale, the games that come with the Rift, because they feel too traditional—they don’t need to be in VR. The VR ‘killer app’ (about 20 games will be declared ‘killer apps’ throughout the year) will be a game that wouldn’t work outside of VR, that can’t easily be compared to traditional games. It’ll be one of those surprising little experiences that gets everyone talking, like Undertale or The Beginner’s Guide last year.

However much we talk about it, though, VR won’t carve out any huge portion of PC gaming this year, preferring a gentler ramp over the next few years. We are going to talk about it lots, though, and here are a few of the reasons:

• VR is cool.

• A lot of developers, big and small, will announce VR projects, planning to capitalize on them in 2017 or 2018.

• Someone is going to spend way too long with a headset on and document the effects (saw this moments after writing this, so, one down).

• Someone is going to build a room that looks like a holodeck for their HTC Vive.

• Someone is going to get hurt or break something. Remember the joy of all those Wiimote-through-TV-sad-child-angry-dad photos?