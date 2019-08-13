Pick up this Dell S2417DG 24-inch Gaming Monitorwith G-Sync for just $320

If you're looking for a quality new gaming display to add to your setup, Newegg's got a deal you might want to keep an eye out for, especially if you're on a budget.

Dell's 24-inch S2417DG gaming monitor is on sale now for $320, which Is $50 its normal price of $370 right now. You get $50 off instantly with coupon code EMCTDUV35, and all you have to do is add it to your cart and checkout. You'll also get a free $30 Newegg gift card automatically emailed to you after purchase. If you find that you grab a lot of deals from Newegg or shop there regularly, this might be a good reason to go ahead and grab one of these bad boys.

The TN screen includes QHD resolution, Nvidia G-Sync, ULMB blur reduction, and a 165Hz maximum refresh rate as well as a lightning fast 1ms response time. Some users have complained about color banding with this particular model, which appears to be one of a few drawbacks with the display. We haven't personally tested it and can't vouch for its quality, but it does have some great features for your money.

Plus, you can just re-invest that gift card in another purchase you'll likely inevitably make thanks to us, right? Technically it makes the monitor $290, its lowest price ever, but not officially.

Dell S2417DG 24-inch Gaming Monitor | $320 (save $50)

Snag this monitor with a set of great features for the money, and thanks to a $30 Newegg gift card offer, you can take a bit more cash off the top to re-invest in another deal if you choose.

Want to see which other options for a great gaming display are out there? Be sure to consult our guide to the best gaming monitors before locking in your purchase.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.