Tyler, Omri, and T.J. discuss Steam Greenlight's first ten approvals , the most exciting new ideas in indie gaming , and Medal of Honor: Warfighter's decision to allude to the real world of war . Tangents include the plural of octopus, how best to backup vacationing editors, and a great deal of bread-related discussion.

Hear it all in PC Gamer US Podcast 329: A Toast to Indies !

Note: In the intro, Tyler intended to say "Omri 'Get to Know Me' Petitte," which is a much better rhyme. He deeply regrets the mistake.

