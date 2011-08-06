On this week's episode, Evan, Josh, and Logan deliberate the recent Diablo 3 news, give impressions on League of Legends' new game mode, discuss Bethesda's strange legal poke at Minecraft, and Chris files a report from the floor of QuakeCon. Forgive the late-ish post this week--most of us were out of the office on Thursday, when we usually record.

PC Gamer US Podcast 283: Golden House

