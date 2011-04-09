Chris leads the team as Logan, Dan, Evan and Lucas discuss Minecraft's profits, GameStop buying Impulse, Logan's scandalous Reddit tell-all , a new spin on Truthiness and Falsity, a major videocard listener question, and much more!

PC Gamer US Podcast 267: IAmA Podcast

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Follow us on Twitter:

@PCGamer

@logandecker (Logan)

@Havoc06 (Chris)

@DanStapleton (Dan)

@ELahti (Evan)

@jaugustine (Josh)

@PlanetValva (Anthony)

@Ljrepresent (Lucas)