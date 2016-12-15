PC Gamer UK Podcast 030: The Issue 300 Special!

It’s the 30th podcast episode, but we’re celebrating our 300th magazine issue. Join Sam, Phil and Andy on a self-indulgent tour of magazine craft – going behind the scenes of the making of a landmark issue of PC Gamer. Also, we talk about the good videogame Watch Dogs 2.

You can get Episode 30: You are Graham Gooch here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Hey! We’ve got a new community home on the PC Gamer Discord channel. Head here to sign up, and join the uk-podcast channel to hang out with fellow listeners.

Discussed: Watch Dogs 2, Orwell, The 300th Issue Of PC Gamer

This Week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

This week’s music is from Watch Dogs 2.