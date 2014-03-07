PC Gamer Podcast #374 - Segue Academy

In this week's episode, Tyler takes the helm while Evan is in Canada and the crew poorly segues between news topics including Watch Dogs , Dark Souls 2 , DirectX 12 , Batman: Arkham Knight , and the latest Diablo 3 patch . Wes talks about The Walking Dead , Cory is playing Shadowrun Returns: Dragonfall , and Tyler talks about The Yawhg and says some really offensive things while quoting South Park: The Stick of Truth . It turns out Cory hates poop jokes.

