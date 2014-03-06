Batman: Arkham Knight's Gotham will be five times larger than Arkham City

Batman is at his best when he reflects the world he's always trying to save from itself. In the upcoming Batman: Arkham Knight , that world is reportedly getting a lot bigger and more dangerous, according to information in the latest Game Informer magazine. With the Rocksteady series coming to an end with its third entry, it seems clear the studio is narrowing in on what's made the Arkham games one of the best depictions of Batman in any medium.

"The Arkham games have always been about providing that power fantasy, about being and feeling like Batman," Rocksteady game director Sefton Hill tells GI. "We're going to take it further with the addition of the Batmobile and the bigger city."

The Batmobile has always felt like the perfect expression of the Batman story, in that it's the result of Bruce Wayne's intelligence, wealth, and lack of superhuman powers. It's an extension of his armored cowl and it's clear Rocksteady thinks introducing the vehicle will only deepen the experience of immersion that's been so vital to the Arkham games.

"We've known it's what people want," Hill says. "When you're Batman you do think Batmobile, it's the one key thing we felt we really always wanted to do. And also that refreshes the whole experience ... What we're always trying to do is [make] every game feel like a new game rather than another episode of the last one".

Some more key Arkham Knight details:



The "Arkham Knight" is actually the name of a new rival for Batman created by DC Entertainment's Geoff Johns



The new Gotham City setting is five times as big as Arkham City



Enemy goons are more plentiful and have been given new tools to take out Batman



The countering system returns and remains central to combat in Arkham Knight



Arkham Knight's story takes place one year after the events in Arkham City



CVG has the complete rundown of details from the GI article and if you haven't caught it yet, be sure to check out the game's announcement trailer here .