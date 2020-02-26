PAX East loses CD Projekt Red and PUBG Corp amid coronavirus fears

The spread of novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on gaming conventions, with more major exhibitors pulling out of PAX East. The convention kicks off in Boston this Thursday, but both CD Projekt Red and PUBG Corp have announced at the last moment they won't attend.

CD Projekt Red's North American head of communications, Stephanie Bayer, revealed the studio's decision in a tweet earlier today. "I just found out my team is cancelling our PAX East trip so I will NOT be at PAX East as previously planned," she wrote. The studio's next big game, Cyberpunk 2077, wasn't confirmed to be appearing at the convention.

Gamespot has also confirmed that PUBG Corp has canceled its PAX East and GDC 2020 commitments. These two join a growing list of PAX East cancelations from companies including Sony, Square Enix, Capcom, though the latter will go ahead with its planned Monster Hunter: Festa event.

GDC 2020 has already lost EA, Facebook, Sony, and Kojima Productions, including Hideo Kojima himself.