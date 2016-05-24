Pac-Man 256 is coming to Steam next month

If you have a passing interest in mobile games you've probably heard of – maybe even played – a little game called Crossy Road. It's an endless running interpretation of Frogger, and it was a huge success, proving so popular that both Disney and Bandai Namco approached studio Hipster Whale to adapt the game for their properties. As far as Bandai Namco is concerned, the result was Pac-Man 256, an endless running version of Pac-Man.

That released on mobile last year, but now it's coming to Steam. It'll be better on a bigger screen, too: the PC version boasts four-player local co-op, which means four hapless chomping faces can endlessly evade ghosts together. Yes, it's a mobile port, and mobile games aren't the most exciting prospect for owners of beefed up GPUs, but I can attest to the game being very fun.

Check out the announcement trailer below. Pac-Man 256 releases on June 21.