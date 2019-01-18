Our favorite gaming laptop, the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, is $1,579 on Amazon (the cheapest it’s ever been)

If you’re still waiting to pick up that new laptop for the new year, we have some good news: our best gaming laptop , the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin (15.6"), has $220 knocked off its asking price on Amazon. That means it’s selling for $1579 at the moment instead of $1799, and this is the lowest it’s ever been anywhere.

With an Intel Core i7-8750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, this machine has power to spare. As mentioned by our Hardware Lead Bo Moore in the best gaming laptop guide, it’s also beautifully designed. In fact, the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin “delivers everything I want in a gaming laptop. It has the convenience and portability of a productivity notebook—light and thin enough that I can toss it in my backpack, tote it to meetings, and comfortably use it on the couch—married with the internal guts of a gaming PC.” The only downside is the smaller SSD, which you’d probably need to supplement with an external hard drive.

