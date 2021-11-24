Our favorite 4K Windows Mixed Reality VR headset is $150 off for Black Friday

If you already have a gaming PC that can handle the heat, acting on a Black Friday VR headset deal is a great way to unlock a completely new platform for games. The HP Reverb G2 is one of our favorite headsets, and for $449.99 , it's sitting at one of the lowest prices we've seen in months.

In our roundup of the best VR headsets , we called the Reverb the "best VR headset from the Windows Mixed Reality group." Our 75% review had some qualms with its inconsistent inside out tracking and limited field of view, but its stunning 4K resolution (that's 2160p per lens) looks so good that it basically erases VR's infamous screen door effect.

The resolution is really what sets the Reverb apart, but its designation as a Windows Mixed Reality headset can be a drag at times. My friend owns a Reverb and we've played lots of VR games together with me on an Oculus Quest 2, but we'll occasionally run into a game that, for whatever reason, doesn't seem to work on his headset.

His troubles usually have to do with a lack of support for the Windows Mixed Reality platform (especially for older games that don't see many updates anymore), so keep that in mind if you're also eyeing those attractive Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals. That said, the brief time I spent using the Reverb really made it hard to go back to the Quest 2's grainier screen.

Another caveat for those used to the Quest 2's untethered freedoms is the Reverb's mandatory cable, but rest assured that the one that comes with is plenty long enough for your play space.