Ooblets is oobing its full 1.00B release in Septoobler

Audio player loading…

After two years in early access and six years in development, Ooblets (opens in new tab) is doing a casual cha-cha into full release on September 1st, 2022. The whimsically casual and cute Ooblets is a combination of creature-collecting, farming, and life sim with a funky story and a lot of weirdo characters to meet. The quirky adventure comes by way of indie developer/publisher duo, Glumberland.

Ooblets 1.0 will be released on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Epic (PC) on September 1st!Switch physical copy preorders: https://t.co/PDANEPvcupChat/FAQ: https://t.co/5tY8bfLEaG Website: https://t.co/b49GXIAEjhAugust 18, 2022 See more

We watched (opens in new tab) the development of Ooblets (opens in new tab) with absolute (opens in new tab) fascination (opens in new tab) as it unveiled more and more cute critters. Some were drawn in by its farming gameplay, others by its dance battles, yet more by its whimsical abuse of the English language.

Even in early access les Ooblettes, as I believe they are called in the French, are what we would consider one of the best Pokemon-like creature collecting games (opens in new tab) on PC. "If you want a Pokémon game that's also a farming and life sim, then Ooblets is for you," says Rachel Watts in our Early Access preview.

"Building a team of different ooblets who all have different abilities will appeal to Pokémon players, and each and every oob is as cute as a button. If you get worn out by all the dance battles, the life-sim elements of the game are also a treat. You can build a farming empire, make friends with the locals, and decorate your home with funky furniture, all things I have sunk many many hours into," she said of the Early Access release.

The full release promises to include new locations, quests, and the conclusion to the main Ooblets storyline. I found the cute-yet-goofy characters the most appealing part of Ooblets, so if you're like me and have been waiting to dive in since the Early Access release then 1.0 will probably be your starting line.

You can find the full release of Ooblets on the Epic Store (opens in new tab) in September. It'll also come to consoles like Switch and Xbox. Ooblets has a page on Steam (opens in new tab) too, but that platform doesn't seem to be included in the September launch. Expect it there at a later date.

You can also find out more about Ooblets on its official website. (opens in new tab)

Either way, Ooblets is for the cutey witches. There are other games for the creepy witches. (A witch, warlock, or other practitioner can be both or either, depending on the day of the week.)