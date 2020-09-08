Nvidia’s hotfix GPU driver solves a ray tracing issue in Modern Warfare

It has been more than a month since Nvidia released a full GPU driver package (452.06 WHQL). I suspect it won't be long before another fleshed-out driver release emerges, now that the GeForce RTX 30 series is official. In the meantime, Nvidia has dropped an incremental hotfix (452.22) to address a few annoying issues some of us are having.

One of the fixes has to do with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. When enabling ray tracing in the game, you might experience intermittent drops in framerates. There is always going to be a performance hit with ray tracing enabled anyway, but this fix addresses periodic drops beyond that.

Other fixes include the following:

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

[Pascal] Marvel's Avengers may crash if alt-tabbing while the game is running

[Notebook] Display is not detected when connected to Thunderbolt 3 port on HP Spectre x360 - 15t-df100 Notebook

Minecraft Java Edition may crash when launched with XSplit Broadcaster running in the background

If you are not experiencing any of these specific issues, you might as well avoid applying the hotfix, as it will not benefit you—nothing else is included here. They will all be rolled into the next full driver update anyway.

I can only guess when Nvidia will issue its next big driver update, but with the first of its GeForce RTX 30 series becoming available on September 17 (the GeForce RTX 3080, followed by the 3090 on September 24), it is likely to land in the days leading up to the card's retail availability. So within the next week, most likely.

As for the 452.22 hotfix, it is not something that will show up in GeForce Experience. Instead, head over to Nvidia's related support page to download and install it, if applicable.