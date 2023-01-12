Nvidia's email verification is down, blocking logins to GeForce Now and GeForce Experience

By Jacob Ridley
If you can't log into any Nvidia service, you're not alone.

Nvidia's email verification service is currently down, impacting users trying to log into GeForce Now and GeForce Experience.

Nvidia is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. There's no timeframe for when the issue might be resolved, however, so hold tight.

I did not receive a password reset email on GeForce Now earlier today, likely as a result of the issue, while Dave James wasn't able to log into the game streaming service whatsoever. So if you're currently logged into the service, don't log out anytime soon.

Users are reporting they are unable to download drivers via the GeForce Experience app as a result of the stalled email system, but you can easily download the latest drivers for your graphics card manually from the Nvidia driver download page (opens in new tab)

The issue spans to access of Nvidia's developer libraries and applications, as one user notes in a reply to Nvidia's tweet.

Nvidia has been criticised in the past for locking some of its driver functionality behind a login with GeForce Experience. Issues preventing logins such as this may only strengthen calls for the application to be opened up. After all, there is a lot of extra functionality in the app that appeals, including game capture with ShadowPlay, Freestyle filters, and automatic game optimisation.

