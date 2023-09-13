Nvidia driver update should improve Starfield performance for many

Released today, Nvidia driver 537.34 adds optimizations for Lies of P and Mortal Kombat 1, but more urgently includes some Starfield-related performance notes. The biggest is the addition of a resizable BAR profile that Nvidia says will improve Starfield performance on RTX 30-series and 40-series GPUs.

Before this update dropped, we explained how to enable Resizable BAR manually for Starfield. You can find more details in that article, but the short of it is that BAR stands for "Base Address Register," and the feature has to do with improving the game's access your graphics card's memory. According to Nvidia, this update improves Starfield performance by an average of 5% on RTX 40-series desktop GPUs.

The Resizable BAR profile will be "automatically applied for gamers running the latest Game Ready Driver (537.34) or the previous release (537.17)," Nvidia said. The new 537.34 driver also adds Starfield to the "optimal settings" GeForce Experience feature, which tweaks the game's graphics settings based on your hardware config.

(Side note: The image above of my Starfield character trying to box an alien has nothing to do with this driver update, it's just the most recent screenshot I had of the game. I punched it to death.)