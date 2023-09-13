Nvidia driver update should improve Starfield performance for many

By Tyler Wilde
published

A new Game Ready driver and automatic update are out today, and Nvidia says RTX 30-series and 40-series users will see Starfield gains.

A Starfield character boxing with a giant alien bug creature.
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Released today, Nvidia driver 537.34 adds optimizations for Lies of P and Mortal Kombat 1, but more urgently includes some Starfield-related performance notes. The biggest is the addition of a resizable BAR profile that Nvidia says will improve Starfield performance on RTX 30-series and 40-series GPUs.

Before this update dropped, we explained how to enable Resizable BAR manually for Starfield. You can find more details in that article, but the short of it is that BAR stands for "Base Address Register," and the feature has to do with improving the game's access your graphics card's memory. According to Nvidia, this update improves Starfield performance by an average of 5% on RTX 40-series desktop GPUs.

The Resizable BAR profile will be "automatically applied for gamers running the latest Game Ready Driver (537.34) or the previous release (537.17)," Nvidia said. The new 537.34 driver also adds Starfield to the "optimal settings" GeForce Experience feature, which tweaks the game's graphics settings based on your hardware config.

(Side note: The image above of my Starfield character trying to box an alien has nothing to do with this driver update, it's just the most recent screenshot I had of the game. I punched it to death.)

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the rise of personal computers, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early PCs his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

See comments