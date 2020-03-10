Norman Reedus hints at more Death Stranding in the future

Death Stranding looks to be kind of a weird game, what with all the freaky suspended animation babies and peeing on things. But it's also a big hit, and it seems like it won't be the end of the creative collaboration between Norman Reedus and Hideo Kojima, either. Reedus said in a new Wired Q&A session that the pair are now in talks for other projects and maybe some more Death Stranding stuff, and also (and more interestingly) reveals how their Death Stranding partnership came out.

Reedus, who portrays Sam "Porter" Bridges in Death Stranding, says in the video that he didn't know Kojima prior to working on the project—he actually came to it through Guillermo Del Toro, who directed Mimic, Reedus' first film.

"I did the videogame because Guillermo Del Toro originally called me and said, 'Hey, a guy named Hideo Kojima's gonna call you. Just say yes.' And I was like, 'Who is he?' 'Doesn't matter who he is, just say yes'," Reedus explains, starting at the 4:10 mark.

"And then I met Hideo at Comic-Con in San Diego, he came out back when we were gonna do a different game, and he showed me what he was working on. I was just blown away, the guy's like a super-genius, and then I became friends with him, started working with him, and we kept going. So we did Death Stranding, which was a huge hit, and we're in talks to do other stuff."

Later on in the video, he also hints at the possibility of more Death Stranding: While talking about what he's working on right now, he offhandedly mentions—among multiple other things—that he's "talking to Hideo about maybe doing some Death Stranding stuff."

Death Stranding has been out on the PlayStation 4 since November 2019, but won't debut on PC until June 2. It will have enhanced graphics, Half Life "crossover content," a photo mode, and Denuvo DRM.