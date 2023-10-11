These PC gaming deals for less than $100 are a great to spend the last of your shopping money

Razer Viper Ultimate| Wireless | 20,000 DPI |8 buttons | RGB lighting | 74g | $149.99 $90.93 at Amazon (save $60)

The Razer Viper Ultimate has an impressive battery life of about 70 hours and its own charging dock, which is cool if you fancy a picturesque desk. It's a generous runtime for a wireless gaming mouse.

Logitech G305 Lightspeed | Wireless | 12,000 DPI | $49.99 $34.98 at Amazon (save $15.01)

This isn't the cheapest we've seen this mouse in 2023, but it's still pretty darn cheap. This is a tried and tested design that incorporates an excellent sensor and a snappy wireless connection for an overall great gaming mouse. Price check: Newegg $34.99

Is it just me, or does it really seem like there is a new big retail holiday every other month? On the second day of this year's Amazon Fall Prime Day deals, you might not have much money left, especially if you've been impulse buying like I have.

The good news is that if you've been waiting to pick up a new mouse or keyboard, or you've finally decided to upgrade your SDD, you can still get some good stuff for less than a Benjamin.



To start, I found a couple of my favorite gaming mice marked down quite nicely: the Razer Viper Ultimate on sale for $90 and Logitech G305 Lightspeed for $35. I've used the Viper Ultimate for years and love the feel of it and the fact that it comes with its own little charging dock.

The Logitech G305 is pretty much the perfect wireless budget mouse. It is lightweight and comfy, and it travels well. More importantly, it's got over 200 hours of battery life on a single AA battery.

For a keyboard, I really dig the wireless Keychron K2 Version 2 for $80 on Amazon. If you're unfamiliar with the brand, Keychron is a favorite among enthusiast keyboard likers for its great build quality and typing-feel. I really like the look of the K2 more than anything. It's very 'computer lab' chic.

JBL Quantum TWS | 2- - 20,000Hz | Wireless | 8+16 (from case) | $149.95 $79.95 at Amazon (save $70)

The JBL Quantums are the best gaming earbuds around right now. They're simple, straightforward, and comfortable. They also offer dual-modes, allowing you to connect via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz USB Type-C dongle for latency-free gaming. That makes them a perfect fit for your phone and handheld gaming PC. Price check: Newegg $79.95

Corsair HS65 Surround | 20 - 20,000Hz | Wired | $69.99 $34.99 at Newegg (save $35)

Normally the pricier cousin of our favorite budget gaming headset, the Corsair HS65 are discounted to the point they're actually cheaper than the other set. I'd call that a win. The recent Corsair headsets have really impressive mics, now permanently attached flip-up options, and the sound is surprisingly good for a pretty standard headset, too. Price check: Amazon $39.99 | Best Buy $69.99

We're curating all the best Fall Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

I know we don't talk about wireless gaming earbuds a lot, and that's mainly because most of them aren't great, but these JBL Quantums for $70 might be the exception because of it's latency-free gaming mode.



However, the Corsair HS65 for $35 is a steal if you want a more traditional gaming headset at a scary-low price.

Razer Kiyo Pro | 1080p |60fps |FOV 103, 90, 80 | 2.1 megapixels |Onmidirection mic| HDR-enabled |

$199.99 $87.99 at Amazon (save $112)

For less than $100, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best low-light webcams you can buy right now. It forgoes the dinky ring light and uses a fancy light sensor to brighten up your shots.



Lexar NM790 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400MB/s read | 6,500MB/s write | $124.99 $86.95 at Amazon (save $38.04)

Lexar has put together a superb SSD in the NM790, and the best bit is it's surprisingly cheap. Thanks to high layer NAND and a low-power controller, you can get tons of storage here on an energy-efficient drive for not much cash. Often much less cash than the competition, even. Read our Lexar NM790 (4TB) review for more.

It's never too late to upgrade your webcam, and the Razer Kiyo Pro for $87 is the best one for anyone with really awful lighting, and honestly, that's probably most of us here.



We've been screaming about how crazy cheap SSDs have been the last few years, and this one is no different. This Lexar NM790 2TB NVMe SSD for $87 could be the cheapest and most significant upgrade you could make to your gaming PC. You'll get speedier load times and enough room to house even the biggest of installs of 2023.