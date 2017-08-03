Newegg's Back to College sale has all sorts of savings

Even if you're not going back to college any time soon, you'll still find a bunch of useful items at cheap prices this week in Newegg's Back to College sale. You'll find everything from full system builds, to handy software, to hardware that'll boost your gaming performance.

Here are a few highlights you might want to check out, including a great case and our favorite keyboard:

There are plenty of other offers to be found on the main deals page, and the sale is running until August 8, so you've got until Tuesday to take advantage.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.