Newegg daily deals: Asus 970 Pro Gaming/Auro mobo, Acer 24-inch monitor, and more!

Top Deal:

Intel's Skylake architecture seems to get all the attention, but lest anyone forget, AMD is still in the game. You can build a potent system around an FX series processor, and do it without breaking the bank. Need a place to start? Check out today's top deal for an Asus 970 Pro Gaming/Aura AM3+ motherboard for $100 with $3 shipping (normally $120 - use coupon code: [EMCETFG48]). Despite not costing a king's ransom, it boasts some premium features, like a built-in headphone amp, USB 3.1 connectivity, M.2 support, and more.

Other Deals:

Rosewill Photon 750W Full Modular Power Supply, 80 Plus Gold Certified for $90 with free shipping (normally $130 - use coupon code: [EMCETFG38]; additional $10 Mail-in rebate)

Acer 24-inch 5ms HDMI Widescreen LED Backlight LCD Monitor for $120 with $1 shipping (normally $130 - use coupon code: [EMCETFG39])

CyberPower 4 Feet 8 Outlets 2550 Joules Surge Protector for $13 with free shipping (normally $30 - use coupon code: [EMCETFG64])

G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 1600 (PC3 12800) Desktop Memory for $120 with free shipping (normally $135)