How to download Minecraft Snapshots and get early access to beta builds

The release date for Minecraft's 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is quickly approaching, but for those who don't want to wait it out, Mojang's Snapshots are a great way to play upcoming features early.

Minecraft Snapshots are publicly-released test builds that have unpolished features of upcoming updates for players to try out. It's an opportunity for Mojang to see how features work within the game before making them a permanent part of the official update. If players want, they can report bugs and give feedback to help Mojang with improvements.

Snapshots contain whatever the studio wants to try out and can include new mobs, biomes, game mechanics, or blocks. So far, Snapshots have a bunch of features from the Caves and Cliffs update, including glow squids , cave generation , and the lush flora and fauna you'll find in blocky caverns. If you don't mind a few hiccups here and there, Minecraft Snapshots are a great way of trying out upcoming features before the update's official release. So, here's everything you need to know to get a sneak peek of the future of Minecraft.

Minecraft Snapshot installation: How to access beta builds

Snapshots are available for the Java edition of Minecraft, but there is a way to see early features on the Bedrock edition, too. Test builds for Bedrock edition on Android, Xbox One, and Windows 10 are simply called Bedrock betas, and although they're not the same as Snapshots, they do include a bunch of new features.

Mojang has made jumping into early versions of Minecraft pretty simple, so here's how to do it:

Snapshots on Minecraft: Java Edition:

Open the Minecraft launcher

Select the 'Installations' tab

Check the box titled Snapshots in the top right corner

The latest Snapshot will appear at the bottom of the installation list

Beta on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition:

Go to the Microsoft Store app on Windows 10

Search for the Xbox Insider app and download it

Launch the app and select the Insider Content tab on the left

Select Minecraft and hit the join button

The app may navigate you to Minecraft's product page if you do not own a digital copy of the game

If you're after Xbox One or Android instructions, check out Mojang's beta page for further instructions. To keep up with new betas and Snapshots, bookmark the Minecraft forum's news page that has a breakdown of all the released versions.