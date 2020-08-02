Netflix announces Beyond Good & Evil movie

While news about Beyond Good & Evil 2 remains thin on the ground, Netflix has confirmed a Hollywood Reporter story about a movie based on the "epic space pirate adventure" being in the works.

Rob Letterman, previously responsible for the actually-quite-decent Detective Pikachu movie, will be directing, with Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin producing.

After the success of The Witcher and Castlevania, Netflix seem intent on continuing their adaptations of videogame properties, with even Cuphead about to get its own TV show, as well as Splinter Cell and Dragon's Dogma.