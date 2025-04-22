Tragedy as Hollywood runs out of videogames to adapt, forced to make OutRun movie fronted by Sydney Sweeney and Michael Bay
Sega has taken a look at the Sonic movies' box office earnings and decided that, yes, it would like to make several hundred million dollars please.
Well, it's finally happening. The most beautiful star in Hollywood is set to head up a videogame adaptation: Michael Bay is directing an OutRun film for some reason (via Deadline). That's the 1986 Sega arcade game and subsequent series about driving Ferraris at great speeds down visually confounding roads in order to impress your girlfriend. Also, Sydney Sweeney will produce it but apparently not star in it, thank you very much.
It's no surprise, really. This is the golden age of videogame adaptations. Fallout was great, everyone's raving about The Last of Us, the Sonic movies have made enough money to bend light around Jim Carrey, and A Minecraft Movie continues to print cash despite the deleterious effect it's apparently had on the morals of world youth.
So no wonder Sega is plumbing its archives for another trademark to turn into a Hollywood money-hose. And hey, honestly? I could imagine an OutRun movie actually being good, if it leant fully into the weirdo 'driving fantasy' vibes of the games and produced something like a speedier, 90-minute version of the Wicked Game scene from Wild At Heart.
But I'm not optimistic this Bay-fronted feature will do that, and fully expect some kind of less-good Fast and Furious from the whole thing. Besides Bay and Sweeney, the only other name currently attached to the thing (aside from a smattering of Sega execs) is scriptwriter Jayson Rothwell, whose IMDb filmography does not fill me with confidence.
Maybe I'm being too cynical, and if Rothwell and/or Bay and/or Sweeney are truly burning up with bold ideas for an OutRun film, I encourage them to ignore my mithering entirely. But the vibes around this thing, even at this early stage, don't scream box office gold to me. But hey, look on the bright side: it can't be worse than Borderlands.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.