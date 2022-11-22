My tiny hands are all over the best 60% gaming keyboard in the Black Friday sales

(opens in new tab) Mountain Everest 60 | 60% keyboard | RGB | Optional numpad | $139.99 $79.99 at Mountain (save $60) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)This little keyboard packs a real punch despite only being a 60% keeb. It's surprisingly robust, there's an optional modular numpad and you can pick from a wide range of keycap colours to suit your vibe.

Mountain's Everest 60 RGB keyboard maybe comes from a company you've never heard of but it just so happens to be one of our favorite 60% keebs here at PC Gamer. You can grab the keyboard today with a hefty $60 discount, making the premium wee board just $80 for the standard black RGB number.

But if you want to bling it up the discount means it's $99 if you want some extra fancy colored PBT keycaps, or $115 if you want the detachable numpad too. I think it's definitely one of the best Black Friday keyboard deals going (opens in new tab). These sorts of 60% keyboards are perfect for those of you with tiny hands like me, or if you're working in a limited space, and you'll find very little sacrificed with the Everest 60.

In his review, our hardware overlord, Dave, called the Everest 60 "the best 60% keeb we've ever had the pleasure of testing" and he's not wrong. I've been using the Everest 60 since April and it is by far the comfiest keyboard I've ever used.

There are several colour schemes to choose from and replacing all those plain black keys with the colourful optional keycap set of your choice is oh-so-satisfying. The tactile switch has just enough click to make it sound like I'm doing something important and you can switch up the RGB pattern easily enough to keep things spicy.

The optional modular numpad is definitely worth getting, in my opinion, and you can choose whether to have it on the left or right, so you can create a gaming setup that's right for you. Whether you just want a fancy board just to type on or a swish new gaming keyboard, grabbing this baby for $80 is well worth it.