Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2 begins on July 11

Telltale has announced that Minecraft: Story Mode Season 2 is coming out soon, confirming what we gleaned from the Australian ratings board earlier in the week. The first episode, Hero in Residence, will launch next month.

Season 2 will continue the blocky adventures of Jesse and chums, featuring voice work from Patton Oswalt, Catherine Taber, Ashley Johnson, and Scott Porter and well as some YouTube cameos.

After saving the world, Jesse gets into a spot of bother by sticking his hand in a cursed gauntlet belonging to an ancient underwater temple. Hijinks will undoubtedly ensue.

“Your choices from season one will carry over, but newcomers will be able to jump in no problem,” Telltale explains. “This season also includes our ‘Crowd Play’ feature, which lets your friends and family play along with you by voting on story choices from their phones.”

Hero in Residence is due out on July 11.