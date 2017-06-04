Minecraft: Story Mode might be getting a second season

The Australian ratings board has posted an entry for Minecraft Story Mode: Season 2, suggesting that Telltale's episodic adventure game is to get another series—and, given the date of classification, one that's likely to be announced at or around this year's E3. The listing is actually for the first episode, titled Hero in Residence, and we can expect "mild fantasy themes and violence" from that.

If you fancy playing the first season before then, the debut episode is free, providing you have Windows 10, and you don't mind getting it from the Windows Store. The series is also having a sale there for the next couple of days—here's a link to the complete (as in actually complete, with the three bonus episodes included) first season of Story Mode.