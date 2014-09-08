Metro 2033 Redux video: max settings at 2560x1440 on LPC

We've already shown you what Metro 2033 Redux looks like when put side-by-side with the original, but the game looks so darn pretty that we wanted to spend more time in post-apocalyptic Moscow. We fed it to that benevolent giant we call the Large Pixel Collider and ran it on max settings at 2560x1440 resolution, and what do you know—a video came out!. You can also check out our review of Metro 2033 Redux here.

