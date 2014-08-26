Popular

Metro 2033 Redux comparison video: original vs. Redux at 2560 x 1440

By

metro2033compare-teaser

Last week we gave you our review of Metro 2033 Redux , but today you can judge the graphical differences firsthand. We decided to throw both the original game and the Redux version to our irresponsibly large computer, the Large Pixel Collider , to scrutinize 4A Games' remastered environments, lighting and character models. We cranked all the graphics to max, set the resolution to 2560 x 1440, and started killing monsters. The original is still a good looking game, but Redux has some impressive new lighting effects, and runs much, much better—it stayed at a rock-solid 60 fps even during combat, which would drop Metro 2033 down to about 40 frames per second.

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer’s Associate Editor. He enjoys platformers, puzzles and puzzle-platformers. He also enjoys talking about PC games, which he now no longer does alone. Tune in every Wednesday at 1pm Pacific on Twitch.tv/pcgamer to see Tom host The PC Gamer Show.
See comments