Melted GPU power connectors shouldn't be something to worry about with these new PSUs and connectors at CES 2024

Let's hope these solve the melty-connector problem once and for all.

New connectors included on updated PSU models at CES 2024.
Power supplies meeting new standards have made an appearance over at CES 2024, which hope to finally put an end to concerns over melted power connectors

They might not be the most glamourous new products over at CES 2024, but I'm sure happy to see these new PSUs. Thermaltake and MSI both have power supplies conforming to new standards for connectors that should be the end of this unfortunate melty-connector saga in PC gaming. 

They're built to meet two new standards, ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1, first ratified late last year.

ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 aim to assuage fears that your graphics card's power cable might melt at any moment. What you've essentially got are a few key changes to help prevent wobbly or wonky connections, such as a new H++ designation on the cable plug (2V-2x6) that designates the pins are capable of delivering certain amperage and different pin lengths to ensure that certain pins come into contact first/last before others.

The differing pin lengths are important as these prevent a card from drawing any power until a complete and proper connection is made. This should, in practice, eliminate any threat of melting connectors, as hwbusters explained back when these standards were first published.

MSI's MAG A1250GL PCIE5 power supply isn't taking any chances. It conforms to PCIe 5.1 and ATX 3.1, partially discernible by the tiny 'H++' noted on the connector itself as MSI pointed out to me, though it also comes with the company's two-tone connectors so you can see if it's fully plugged in or not.

Thermaltake has new Toughpower SFX Platinum PSUs that also feature the new standards, and Mike over there was particularly excited about these alongside the new Dr. Power III. No, that's not a Vegas magician you've not heard of, it's a PSU connector diagnostic tool that helps notify a user if their PSU is going awry. Maybe a little overkill for most, but if you're the worrying type I think the new PSU standards, connectors, and diagnostic tools should let you sleep at night.

Thermaltake also pointed out that its new Toughpower SFX PSUs are quite a bit smaller than their last, which is a fear considering they're also more efficient with 80 Plus Platinum efficiency replacing 80 Plus Gold.

