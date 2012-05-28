Max Payne 3 system requirements updated, new PC screenshots released

Max Payne 3 is about ready to hit the PC after a couple of weeks warming up on consoles. We'll get to take charge of Max make him dive point blank into walls this Friday. But what kind of framerate will we get as we send him sprawling into lampposts? What kind of resolutions can we expect to see as we send him and soaring over sheer drops? Rockstar have updated the Max Payne 3 system requirements with a few system profiles outlining the lowest and highest tested specs, and their recommended set ups. Get them below with two new PC screenshots.

LOWEST TESTED SPECS



Windows 7/Vista/XP PC (32 or 64 bit)

Intel Dual Core 2.4 GHZ or AMD Dual Core 2.6 GHZ, or better

2GB System RAM

NVIDIA® GeForce 8600 GT 512MB RAM or AMD Radeon™ HD 3400 512MB RAM

LOW RECOMMENDED SPECS



Windows 7/Vista/XP PC (32 or 64 bit)

Intel Dual Core 3GHz or AMD equivalent

3GB System RAM

NVIDIA® GeForce 450 512MB RAM or AMD Radeon™ HD 4870 512MB RAM

HIGH RECOMMENDED SPECS



Windows 7/Vista (32 or 64 bit)

Intel i7 Quad Core 2.8Ghz or AMD equivalent

3GB System RAM

NVIDIA® GeForce 480 1GB RAM or AMD Radeon™ HD 5870 1GB RAM

HIGHEST TESTED SPECS