Looking for an affordable wireless gaming mouse? Logitech's G305 is just $35

At full price, Logitech's G305 Lightspeed is already the best wireless gaming mouse for anyone looking to stay in affordable territory. But with the current discount in play—it's marked down to $34.94 at Amazon—it's an absolute steal, and an even easier recommendation.

Logitech's aim with the G305 Lightspeed was to create a high performance wireless mouse for gamers without an exorbitant price tag, and it succeeds. It's equipped with the company's excellent Hero optical sensor with a 12,000 DPI (adjustable down to 200 DPI) and 1ms report rate, and boasts up to 250 hours of battery life on a single AA battery.

Affordable Wireless Freedom Logitech G305 Lightspeed | Wireless | $59.99 $34.94 at Amazon (save $25.05)

Don't be fooled by the low price, there is a lot to like about the G305 Lightspeed, including a 12,000 DPI sensor, six programmable buttons, long battery life, and a lightweight design.

The shape of the G305 Lightspeed is ambidextrous, though the thumb buttons are positioned on the left side of the rodent, meaning it's built for right-handed gamers. There are six fully programmable buttons in all, along with onboard memory to save up to five profiles.

This is also a relatively lightweight mouse at just 99 grams. That's not the lightest mouse on the market, but Logitech also didn't have to punch a bunch of holes in the chassis to keep the weight down.

One other thing worth pointing out is mechanical button tensioning on the left and right buttons. Those buttons are actually separate pieces from the removable palm rest (to swap the battery and/or store the wireless dongle) for consistent and reliable click performance.

Not bad for a slightly sub-$35 gaming mouse.