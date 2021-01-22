Looking for a cheap and lightweight mouse? Cooler Master's MM711 is just $35

Tracking down the best gaming mouse is largely a subjective affair, but if you're looking for an ultra-lightweight rodent, you can narrow the field considerably. One that stands out right now is Cooler Master's MM711. That's because it's available at Micro Center for $34.99 right now.

That's half off its list price. It'll cost about $5 to have it shipped if you don't select the in-store option. Even so, it's a great price for a capable mouse that weighs a tick under 60 grams. Incidentally, that's up from 53 grams for its predecessor, the MM710, but the negligible gain in weight gets you RGB lighting.

Lightweight and affordable Cooler Master MM711 Mouse | 16,000 DPI | $69.99 $34.99 at Micro Center (save $35)

This is one of the lighter gaming mice on the market at a hair under 60 grams, and it's on sale for half its list price right now.View Deal

Micro Center's serving up the 'limited edition' metallic blue color option. Alternatively, there is a limited edition wilderness (read: greenish) color variant on sale at Amazon for $39.99, as well as the standard black version for the same price.

Regardless of the color option, all of the MM711 models are powered by a Pixart 3389 optical sensor with a 16,000 DPI. The MM711 also features six buttons and an ambidextrous shape, though the thumb buttons are on the left side (meaning it's better suited for right-handed gamers).