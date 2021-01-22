Looking for a cheap and lightweight mouse? Cooler Master's MM711 is just $35

Tracking down the best gaming mouse is largely a subjective affair, but if you're looking for an ultra-lightweight rodent, you can narrow the field considerably. One that stands out right now is Cooler Master's MM711. That's because it's available at Micro Center for $34.99 right now.
That's half off its list price. It'll cost about $5 to have it shipped if you don't select the in-store option. Even so, it's a great price for a capable mouse that weighs a tick under 60 grams. Incidentally, that's up from 53 grams for its predecessor, the MM710, but the negligible gain in weight gets you RGB lighting.
Cooler Master MM711 Mouse | 16,000 DPI |
$69.99 $34.99 at Micro Center (save $35)
This is one of the lighter gaming mice on the market at a hair under 60 grams, and it's on sale for half its list price right now.View Deal
Micro Center's serving up the 'limited edition' metallic blue color option. Alternatively, there is a limited edition wilderness (read: greenish) color variant on sale at Amazon for $39.99, as well as the standard black version for the same price.
Regardless of the color option, all of the MM711 models are powered by a Pixart 3389 optical sensor with a 16,000 DPI. The MM711 also features six buttons and an ambidextrous shape, though the thumb buttons are on the left side (meaning it's better suited for right-handed gamers).