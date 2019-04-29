Logitech's RGB speakers are $30 off right now

You've probably seen lights that change colors based on what you're watching on TV. If you've ever wanted that on your PC, the Logitech G560 is the way to go—and right now it's just $169.99 on Amazon. That's $30 below the usual price.

The G560 is made up of two stereo speakers, with support for DTS:X surround sound, and a subwoofer. Logitech's software allows you to change the lights to whatever colors you want, or it can adjust the colors automatically based on what's currently on your screen. Some games directly control the lights using Logitech's SDK, including Fortnite, Battlefield 1, GTA V, CS:GO, and others.

The main downside to the setup is a lack of independent bass or volume controls on each speaker. You can read our full review here, where we gave the G560 an 86/100.

